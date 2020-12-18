COVID Test Results “Within An Hour” For Children With A Runny Nose

Written by YGTV Team on 18 December 2020 .

Children who have a COVID test in the drive-through unit will receive results within an hour.

A Government statement continued:

“It is that time of the year when many of our children have a runny nose and are reaching for tissues (and sleeves) to wipe their noses. This year, handing them a packet of tissues isn’t enough, as you try to decipher whether your child’s runny nose is caused by seasonal allergies, colds or COVID-19.

“It can be tricky to decide whether or not to keep your child at home. How can we be sure if a runny nose is just that? The answer is we cannot and in the current climate, why risk it? It could be COVID- 19 and your child could unintentionally be spreading the virus to their family and friends.

“If your child has a runny nose please bring them down to the drive-through for a test. The drive- through is open from 7.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 7.30 to 11.30am on weekends, and no appointment is needed, just pop in. Your child will be assessed and tested, and the results will be sent to you via SMS within an hour. This means if the results are negative, your child can safely continue with their plans to enjoy the day.”