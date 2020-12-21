Unite Concerned About Handling Of GHA Disciplinary Process

21 December 2020

Unite the union says it is concerned that the handling of interdictions, grievances and disciplinary processes is “taking too long” and “not allowing members of staff to go through a fair process” in the Gibraltar Health Authority.

A statement continued: “Unite states that on numerous occasions frontline workers have been left in limbo and unsupported whilst not being able to return to work for several months due to investigations being stalled. Unite cites that in a recent investigation the GHA even denied access to the details of allegations which Unite says demonstrates a complete denial of a fair process and the most basic understanding of natural justice to its own employees. Unite claims the motives behind these actions by the GHA can be based on sheer incompetence by the GHA, and political overreach from the Ministry of Health.

“Furthermore, the lack of a clear structure within the organisation continues to leave staff exposed and allows for the creation of a perfect storm where processes are not followed through correctly which leads to witch hunts against individuals and departments in the GHA.

“Unite says that it will continue to support staff in the disciplinary process and those who have grievances with the employer but the union expects a significant and immediate improvement from the GHA in the interests of staff and patients across the community. Unite says it will remain vigilant to failures by the GHA and will take whatever action is necessary if the GHA continues to let down front line workers.”