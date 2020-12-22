PC Palmina Ferrary Retires From The RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2020 .

Today PC Palmina Ferrary, the oldest policewoman in the RGP's history, has retired.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Today is the last working day for PC Palmina Ferrary who is proud to be the oldest policewoman in the force’s history. Palmina joined the force in 2005 after previously working for Security and Immigration (now Borders and Coastguards).

Since she first joined the RGP, she says ‘I have always been happy to be out on the beat. I never wanted to do anything else.’

‘I’m very sad to be leaving,’ said Palmina. ‘I was 60 last May and I have twice been extended beyond the normal retirement age of 55. I have enjoyed everything about the job and, in particular, I have really enjoyed helping and advising people.’





