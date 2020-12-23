Gibraltar Car Parks Limited fined £1,000 for failure to comply with data protection Enforcement Notice

Written by YGTV Team on 23 December 2020 .

The Data Protection Commissioner has issued Gibraltar Car Parks Limited (“GCPL”), with a fine of £1,000.00 for failure to comply with an Enforcement Notice issued on 8th October 2020 (the “Enforcement Notice”), in accordance with his powers under section 155 of the Data Protection Act 2004.

The Enforcement Notice was issued in respect of GCPL’s failure to comply with the remedial action required by the Data Protection Commissioner in relation to breaches identified in an investigation earlier this year.

The Data Protection Commissioner, Mr Paul Canessa, said “The Data Protection Commissioner’s primary role is to ensure compliance with data protection legislation. This contravention is considered serious, in that GCPL have failed to comply with an Enforcement Notice, and GCPL has demonstrated an unwillingness to take matters relating to data protection seriously“.

The Data Protection Commissioner’s office will engage with GCPL to ensure appropriate corrective action is taken by GCPL.

For further information, please contact the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .