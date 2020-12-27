Unite And Comisiones Obreras Say Hard Brexit Would Be “Unacceptable”

Written by YGTV Team on 27 December 2020 .

Unite the Union and Comisiones Obreras Union are demanding an effort from negotiators to reach a Brexit agreement covering Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “Both organisations consider it unacceptable that the only “Hard Brexit” is to be suffered in our area, and reiterate the need for an agreement that places the interests of citizens above any other consideration.



“Following the agreement reached between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Brexit, Unite the Union and Comisiones Obreras Union have reiterated the need for the negotiating process underway regarding Gibraltar to be concluded with an agreement; when there are a few days left until the deadline expires.



“Both Unions have reiterated their conviction that "no agreement is not an option", since a Brexit without an agreement on Gibraltar could have dire consequences for the citizens of the area.



“The Unions consider that it would not be acceptable for the Gibraltar border to be the only one in the European Union that suffers a “Hard Brexit”, whose repercussions would be very negative for the economic development and employment in Gibraltar and the Campo Area.



“In this respect, the Unions have called on negotiators to be able to overcome differences and establish a framework of agreement in which the interests of the public prevail over any other interest.



“Likewise, they consider that if the intelligence and disposition of the negotiators have made possible an agreement on the rights of cross-border workers, that same dynamic should serve to culminate a global agreement that will make shared prosperity a reality.”