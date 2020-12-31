ERG Congratulates Chief Minister On Negotiations

Written by YGTV Team on 31 December 2020 .

The Equality Rights Group has congratulated the Chief Minister on the outcome of the negotiations which will see Gibraltar join Schengen.

A statement continued:

"Tacit as the early agreement on Gibraltar’s admission into the Schengen acquis may be, it is nonetheless already progress for all sides. Win-Win for both Spaniards and Gibraltarians is historically reachable and possible.

"Not least, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has to be recognised for the important and complex work of statesmanship and diplomacy which this move has already required, and which continuing negotiations over the coming six months will necessitate.

"The achievement signalled by this momentous first step forward, if sustained, holds significant promise for overcoming over three centuries of negativity, stagnation and downright confrontation.”

Felix Alvarez, ERG Chair, concluded by adding that "as an organisation which attaches maximum importance and value to human concerns, we support Government’s efforts in finding positive solutions to past ills for our people. I have today written to the Chief Minister conveying our congratulations."