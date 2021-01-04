COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 4th January - 944 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Monday 4th January 2021 

Total tests done: 124,811 

Test results pending: 16 

Test results received: 124,795 

Confirmed cases: 2,513 (+107) 

Active cases: 944 (938: residents / 6: visitors)  

Recovered cases: 1,504 (+57) 

Self-isolation: 2,219 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 23 

Positive cases in CCU: 6 

Positive Cases in ERS: 43 

Deaths from COVID-19: 7 

Deaths with COVID-19: 1 

Total deaths: 8 

A total of 28,762 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures. 

Of the 93 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 40 were close  contacts of existing active cases.



share with Whatsapp