Cultural Online Programming Returns

Written by YGTV Team on 05 January 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, as from Wednesday 6th January 2021, will be providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The various programmes will be scheduled throughout the day, Monday to Friday between 10am to 6pm and streamed on the GCS website (www.culture.gi) and GCS Facebook.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The programmes will vary daily and will include, among other things:

Storytelling for children daily at 10am to include bi-lingual books

Dance productions and competitions

Miss Gibraltar Pageants

Theatre performances

Operatic and Musical performances

Mario Finlayson Gallery tours with details of artists and artworks

The programmes will be promoted on a daily basis so that the general public can choose when they want to tune in.

Minister for Culture John Cortes commented, “Once again we will be providing online cultural support to the community, as we did during last spring’s lockdown. The Arts are the heart and personality of any community and we will ensure that it continues to be so during these continuing difficult times. At the same time, I encourage cultural groups and organisations to use the opportunities offered by technology to promote their work and continue their activities remotely and virtually.”

For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20075669, 20067236, 202079750 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





