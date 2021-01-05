Lottery Suspended Until Further Notice

Written by YGTV Team on 05 January 2021 .

The Government has announced that lottery draws have been temporarily postponed.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As was the case in the March 2020 lockdown, the postponed draws will be fixed for future dates.

Ticket shares already sold will remain valid for those same draws and this includes the New Year's Extraordinary Lottery Draw, which would otherwise have been held on 12/01/2021.

More information will be made available in due course as to when this draw will take place.





