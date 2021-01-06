‘Never Alone’ Warns Of Risk To Vulnerable During Lockdown

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2021 .

The domestic abuse awareness charity Never Alone has highlighted the risks faced by the vulnerable and those in abusive relationships as Gibraltar enters its second COVID-19 lockdown.

A spokesperson said:

“As we start of 2021, we head into another lockdown.

“A lockdown which will see many people in Gibraltar spending their days at home. Unsafe.

“Having to isolate at home when home is not a safe place is not only frightening but extremely dangerous.

“Not having contact with the outside world to ask for the help needed is detrimental to mental health as well as physical health. Now, more than ever we need to look out for those most vulnerable; the unsafe, the lonely, those with mental health issues.

“Public knowledge of what strategies have been put in place, will make a particularly difficult time slightly easier.

“Furthermore, all of Gibraltar need to know what is accessible for those who do make the brave decision to seek help, support or advice.

“I please ask that you keep in contact with anyone you think is in an abusive relationship. Intimate or familial.

“To those who are unsafe at home, I urge you to please let someone know that you in lockdown with someone who is dangerous.

“Save all emergency numbers on your phone and devise a plan should you need to escape quickly and safely.

“Never Alone: Domestic Abuse Support Gibraltar would like to remind the public and relevant officials, that domestic abuse does not discriminate and men can also be victims.

“Never Alone also asks that the public be vigilant of neighbours, friends and family and reminds everyone that domestic abuse MUST be reported immediately.

“If you are victim of domestic violence or abuse and in immediate danger, call the RGP on: 199 (Emergency)”