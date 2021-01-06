Heavy Rain Flash Warning

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2021 .

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued a Flash Warning as heavy rain is expected as from 3pm this afternoon until tomorrow morning.

The warning is valid between 15:00 Wednesday 06th and 10:00 Thursday 07th January, this is the full text:

Outbreaks of rain will turn heavier and more persistent through this afternoon, with occasional torrential downpours expected at times through this evening and overnight, which may give a risk of thunder. Accumulations could reach 50mm in a 6 hour period, with total accumulations of 50 to 100mm possible over parts of Gibraltar. This will lead to standing water on roads and could give some localised flooding in prone areas, including properties.

Extreme care should be taken with travelling conditions becoming very difficult at times, with some strong to Gale Force Easterly winds also expected to accompany the heavier rain, with gusts to 40 to 45 knots possible (around 80km/h).

