Government confirms a further death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2021 .

The Government regrets to confirm the death of a twelfth resident of Gibraltar related to COVID- 19.

The deceased was a man, aged between 70 and 75 years old and had suffered from a disease in the past, but was no longer an issue, and he did not have any underlying active conditions when he died other than COVID-19. The patient was admitted to the Critical Care Unit on the 30th December 2020 after testing positive. The patient passed away yesterday as a result of COVID- 19 pneumonitis.

The death will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “It is with great sadness that we once again have to inform you that we have lost another Gibraltarian to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Please, help us stop the spread of this deadly virus. We must do everything we can to safeguard the vulnerable and the elderly from the worst effects of COVID-19. Stay at home unless leaving is absolutely necessary. If you do have to go out to work, exercise or to go to an essential shop, wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a safe 2 metre distance from others. Together, and with the arrival of the vaccine around the corner, we can and we will get through this”.