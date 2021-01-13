Government Extends Work Of CELAC To The Proposed Treaty And Launches TLAC

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2021 .

The Government has announced that with the agreement and backing of the founding members of CELAC, it is creating the Treaty Liaison and Advisory Group (TLAC) to support the work of Government in the negotiations on the proposed Treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

TLAC comprises of the following ;

− The Chamber of Commerce

− The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses

− Unite the Union

− The Gibraltar General and Clerical Association

− The Finance Centre Council

− The Gibraltar Gaming and Betting Association

In addition Government is represented on the Committee by its Chair, the Chief Minister, Ministers Isola and Daryanani, and Albert Mena the Financial Secretary. Government will invite Ministers and senior officials as and when necessary.

TLAC comprises the major representative bodies of Business and Employees in Gibraltar and it is essential in these Treaty negotiations that Government has available to it the thoughts and counsel of these organisations to ensure each and every aspect of the Treaty is tested by the relevant bodies as and when these are considered.

Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “CELAC has worked extremely well and without exception all the representative bodies have come together, set their traditional positions with each other aside and worked exclusively to deliver what is best for Gibraltar PLC. We need that same Team Gibraltar attitude in TLAC as we approach these difficult and important Treaty negotiations. I am grateful to all of these organisations for having agreed to participate in TLAC and very much look forward to working with them to make this Treaty a reality.”





