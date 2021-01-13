Government confirms two more deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 13 January 2021 .

The Government says it is saddened to confirm two deaths in Gibraltar from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 20.

The first was a man, aged 70-75 years old, who had no underlying health conditions. He died last night of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID- 19.

The second was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died this morning of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The loss of valued members of our community to COVID- 19 is ever more painful, and my deepest sympathies lie with the family and friends of the deceased.

‘The extremely dedicated staff at the GHA have never been under more pressure than they are under right now. Please do everything in your power to help bring our numbers of cases down. Stay at home, wear a mask, wash your hands and sign up to receive a vaccine when the GHA offer it to you. These are the best, indeed the only ways, to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.’