Technical Call – Cruise Liner ‘MSC SEAVIEW ’

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2021 .

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

The Cruise Liner “MSC SEAVIEW” is planning to carry out a technical call at Gibraltar today.

It must be pointed out that this is not a cruise call, the vessel does not have any passengers on board, and it will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers. All crew members will be following the established protocols currently in force in Gibraltar.





