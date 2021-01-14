Two More COVID-19 related deaths overnight

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2021 .

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm the loss of two residents of Gibraltar overnight related to COVID-19.

The first was a woman, aged 90-95 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential services and had underlying health conditions that made her more vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus. She died last night of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a man, aged 90-95 years old, who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and also had underlying health conditions. He died overnight of multiorgan failure and bronchopneumonia, caused by COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The deep sense of loss currently being felt by our community is overwhelming. This cruel virus has taken too many, too soon. My thoughts and sympathies are, as always, with the families and friends of the deceased.

‘I knew the deceased man well, as he was my first direct boss very early in my career. I will always remember him as a gentle, kind man who was always happy to help and advise.

‘Please, stay at home unless it is absolutely essential. If you develop symptoms, call 111 urgently: don’t hesitate. Remember to sign up for a vaccine and please accept it when the GHA offer it to you. Our incredible frontline staff are giving every ounce of effort to beat this, but it is up to all of us. Together we will.’