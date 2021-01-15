TNP's 5th Annual World Oceans Day School Competition

Written by YGTV Team on 15 January 2021 .

The Nautilus Project has announced it will be hosting their 5th annual World Oceans Day School Competition, with this year's theme centring around the marine animals that are found along the Gibraltarian Coastline.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

We are excited to announce that we will be hosting our 5th annual World Oceans Day School Competition.

The title this year is Thalassophile which means a person who loves the sea. The theme will surround the marine animals that are found along the Gibraltarian Coastline

Since its inception, the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them. We are in no doubt that this year will supersede once again!

Thalassophile Competition

We are looking for TNP citizen scientists!

Our mobile app NEMO has many local species found around Gibraltar’s coastline that can be sighted and logged for research purposes.

Research a marine animal of your choice – find out as much as you can about it; their habitat, feeding habits, cool facts, why they are important to our ecosystem, and more!

You can collate your research in poster or pamphlet formats, books, plays, songs, word documents or power point presentations - you can add photographs or even your own drawings. The choice is entirely up to you – we want to see your creativity flow!

The Competition is open to young people in local schools from Reception to Year 13.

Categories:

Lower Primary School

Upper Primary School

Secondary School

Sub-Categories Entries:

i) Individual

ii) Classroom

iii) Year Group

iv) Overall School

The marine animal/s being researched must feature on the NEMO application.

All entries for this competition should include Name, Age, Academic year and School, category and sub-category with the submission.

Deadline for all categories 17th May 2021

Prizegiving Ceremony to be held (Covid restrictions permitting) on 8th June 2021