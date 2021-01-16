Government Urges All Over 70s to Protect themselves with the COVID-19 Vaccine

Written by YGTV Team on 16 January 2021 .

The Government says that the GHA’s vaccination programme against COVID-19 is well underway with a clear strategy to vaccinate the most vulnerable first. This means those members of the public who has first been offered the vaccine are those who are 70 years of age or older, or those who are under the age of 70 and are clinically vulnerable to the Covid 19 virus.

So far 2,339 members of the public in these groups have received the vaccine and the staff at vaccination team continue to call to arrange appointments for the remaining members of the public in these priority groups.

To ensure that everybody who wishes to have the vaccine is offered it, the GHA asks that anyone over the age of 70 who has not yet been offered a vaccination appointment contacts 200 66966 or registers online at https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-over-70s/

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Vaccination is the best possible way to offer the maximum protection against COVID-19. I’m delighted at the rollout of the vaccination programme to date and superb work undertaken by the strategic vaccination team and everyone involved in the process.

‘We must to continue to ensure that the vaccine is administered as efficiently as possible to those who need it most. If you are over the age of 70 and have not yet been offered an appointment, please let us know. The GHA is here for you.’