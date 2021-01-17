Government “devastated” to confirm nine further deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2021 .

The Government says it is devastated to have to confirm the loss of nine members of the community to COVID-19. All will be recorded in today’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 43.

The first was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a man aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second was a resident of ERS, a man aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia, and also had an acute kidney injury with hypernatraemia.

The third was a man, aged 65-70 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of cardiogenic shock and myocardial infarction, arising from COVID-19.

The fourth was a resident of ERS, a woman aged 90-95 years old, had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia and pulmonary embolism.

The fifth was a man, aged 80-85 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died today of COVID-19 pneumonitis.

The sixth was a resident of ERS, a woman aged 70-75 years old, who died today of COVID pneumonia and lung carcinoma, arising from COPD.

The seventh was a resident of ERS, a man aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The eighth was a resident of ERS, a man aged 90-95 years old, who had underlying health conditions and died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The ninth was a resident of ERS, a woman aged 80-85 years old, had underlying health conditions and died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Chief Minister will make a statement live from No 6 Convent Place at 4:00pm tomorrow, 18th January, on the harrowing loss of life we are experiencing in Gibraltar due to COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The death toll is growing at an intolerable rate both in terms of those resident in ERS and those in the hospital on arrival from the community. Personally I have lost friends, work colleagues, supporters and relatives in three days. I know that many others also share this deep sense of loss and my thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one at this difficult time. It is just devastating at a human level.

‘Our vaccination programme brings us hope but we need to work together to see away these dark days. Accept the vaccine when the GHA offer it to you. For now, stay home unless it is absolutely necessary and keep at our tried and tested methods of keeping the virus away from you and your loved ones. Wash your hands, wear a mask, call 111 as soon as you notice symptoms. Together we will pull through.’