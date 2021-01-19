Government extends COVID-19 vaccination programme to CAT 2 individuals for free

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2021 .

The Government has announced that the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine will now also be made available to all Category 2 registered individuals.

Although Category 2 registered individuals are not eligible for GHA healthcare and are required to have private medical insurance, the Government has decided to extend its vaccine programme, and wishes to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to all such individuals so as to protect them from this potentially harmful virus and thus prevent and mitigate the further spread of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “Category 2 individuals will understand and appreciate the importance and significance of this measure in Gibraltar caring for all of our residents. It has also exceptionally been decided that no fee will be charged for either the vaccine or its administration. As with the remainder of our community, Category 2 individuals are also invited to make any donation toward the GHA COVID- 19 Fund in appreciation of this support being offered to them.

“A separate registration system has been set up and any Category 2 registered individuals who wish to take up this offer are invited to register with the GHA with the form in the link below:

https://www.gha.gi/requests-by-cat-2-individuals

Appointments will be offered in the same order of the priority categories in which applicants fall.