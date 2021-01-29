Unite Concerned About “Lack Of Consultation” Behind Government Bulletin Of Circulars

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

Unite the union says it is greatly concerned by what it feels is a lack of consultation behind the Government's bulletin of circulars issued yesterday.

A statement set out the union’s concerns: “Unite the Union agrees with parts of the Financial Secretary’s statement on the bulletin of circulars issued yesterday on the 28th January 2021 regarding the control of Public expenditure. Whereby it states that the uncertainties of BREXIT negotiations that Gibraltar will be facing in the coming months and the unprecedented level of expenditure that the Government has incurred and will continue to do so as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic. Unite understands that expenditure should be controlled tighter than under normal circumstances.

“However, Unite is extremely concerned with the context in which the sustainability of our communities Public Services is being addressed within the bulletin issue Number 2 of 2021 by the Chief Secretary towards all senior heads of departments. Unite highlights several concerns below;

- Unite questions the pre-approval from cabinet and its efficiency particularly when emergencies arise and also where the line will be drawn on what will be deemed essential and what will not. Unite on behalf of its membership requires a clear definition of this.

- Unite expects that instead of an officer being subjected to a financial liability, in the event of an error occurring due to the lack of definition, that the agreed and in place disciplinary procedure is followed fully.

- Unite’s biggest concern is our perception of a major restructure within the Public Sector disguised under the guise of COVID 19 and BREXIT. Departments, Agencies and Authorities will be required to produce performance related objectives quarterly, whilst the Public sector is eyeing a move towards digitalisation i.e. automation, something which will inevitably lead to a reduction in the workforce.

“Unite must express our deep concerns with regards to the lack of consultation prior to the Chief Secretary’s bulletin of circulars and the Financial Secretary’s parallel memorandum. Unite states that if, as we suspect, any of these measures lead to any type of restructure of the Public Sector, Unite as a major stakeholder will be fully engaged in the process. We therefore request an urgent meeting with the Chief Minister to further discuss this current situation in more detail.”