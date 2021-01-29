Government confirms three more deaths from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 29 January 2021 .

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm two further deaths in Elderly Residential Services from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and the receipt of a Coroner’s report of another death from COVID-19 on 22nd January. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 73.

The first death resident from ERS was a man aged 95-100 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The second was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died today of COVID-19 pneumonia.

HM Coroner has today confirmed that on 22nd January a woman aged 80-85 years old died of COVID-19 pneumonitis and acute myocardial infarction.

All of these will be reported in today’s statistics as deaths from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am extremely saddened to have to confirm the tragic continued rise of Gibraltar’s COVID-19 death toll. My thoughts are, as always, with everyone who has lost a loved one to this horrible virus.’

‘As I also announced today, whilst Gibraltar moves into a new stage of reduced restrictions as from Monday the best ways to protect yourself and others remain the same. Stay at home unless you really have to go out. Wear a mask in public, wash your hands and call 111 as soon as you notice symptoms. Accept the vaccine when the GHA offer it to you. Now is the time to be extra vigilant.’