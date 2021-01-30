Gibraltar NASUWT “Cautiously Optimistic” Following Government’s Bulletin Of Circulars

The teachers’ union Gibraltar NASUWT says it is “cautiously optimistic” that there is an opportunity for Gibraltar to emerge from the COVID crisis “reinvigorated.”

Gibraltar NASUWT said this in response to the bulletin of circulars issued by the Government earlier this week highlighting the latest financial instructions to all Senior Officers and Heads of Department, aimed at protecting the stability of the public finances of Gibraltar and the sustainability of the public sector in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges post-Brexit.

A statement continued: “We fear that there may be challenges ahead, but remain cautiously optimistic that there is also great opportunity for Gibraltar to come out of this crisis reinvigorated and its economy stronger than ever as long as proportionality and equity keeps us moving forward together and no one is left behind.

“Our members are not sure how these latest financial instructions will impact the education sector, if at all, but we would like to better understand them. During a short virtual meeting with our sister unions (UNITE and GGCA) this evening, there was unanimity in the fact that we must all work together, including HM Government, to face and overcome any challenges which may lie ahead for the public sector through a process of meaningful and sustained consultation and collaboration.

“Gibraltar NASUWT will seek to engage with HM Government shortly in order to begin this process.”