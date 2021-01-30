Government confirms two deaths from COVID-19

30 January 2021

The Government says it is saddened to confirm two deaths in Gibraltar from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the community related to COVID-19 to 75.

The first was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 90-95 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died last night of COVID-19 pneumonia. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The second was a man aged 90-95 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. He died this morning of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The continued loss of life from valued members of our community to COVID-19 is ever more painful, and my deepest condolences lie with the family and friends of the deceased.

‘Yesterday, I announced that I will bring a motion to our Parliament so that we will, I’m sure unanimously, commemorate this loss of life in a permanent monument to those we have lost to COVID-19. This loss of life cannot ever be forgotten.

‘As we move into this new phase of partial unlocking from Monday, I implore all of you to follow the rules. Assume every one you meet outside of your home has COVID-19 in the way that you approach them. Remember, the best ways to protect yourself and others remain the same. Stay at home unless you really have to go out. Wear a mask in public, wash your hands and call 111 as soon as you develop symptoms. Please accept the vaccine when the GHA offer it to you. Now is not the time to give up.’