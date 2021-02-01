Gibraltar Parents For Education Call On Government To Reconsider Introduction Of Face To Face Online Teaching

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

Gibraltar Parents for Education (GPFE) say they "regret" the Government's decision to open "non-essential retail whilst at the same time keeping schools closed".

A spokesperson said:

"GPFE regret the decision made by the government to open non-essential retail whilst at the same time keeping schools closed. Already on Wednesday, GPFE were disappointed at the announcement that schools would not re-open until 22nd February but understand the health concerns that prompted that particular decision and the need to safeguard the vulnerable and high-risk groups that have not yet received their second vaccine. What GPFE now fail to understand, is why those very same health concerns do not seem to apply to the opening of non essential retail, gyms and hairdressing salons.

"From its inception, GPFE has sought a commitment from Government that, in the event of public health emergencies requiring social distancing and other protective measures, schools be the last to close and the first to open. Unfortunately, this has not happened once again. GPFE seeks clarification from the government as to why they deem it safe for non-essential businesses to re open on 1st February and not for schools to do so. The Association is also keen to understand whether and to what extent the government considered stepping up health measures in schools to minimise risks before taking the final decision to keep them closed. For example, the possibility of children wearing masks throughout the school day, of staggering school start and finish times to avoid congregation, of further segregation between school years and groups of students, amongst other mitigating actions. GPFE believe it is only fair that children and their parents are given assurances that the sacrifices they are making will not be undermined by the actions announced today which will invariably increase the risk of contagion. GPFE is concerned this in turn could lead to a further extension of the current school closure.

"In light of the fact that schools will now remain closed for a further two weeks of the term, GPFE would once again strongly urge the government to reconsider the introduction of face-to-face online teaching, especially for the GCSE and A level exam years. GPFE have been hearing a lot of concerns from this particular group of students who are struggling to understand some of the topics been covered and are experiencing high stress levels as a result of not having adequate access to their teachers. GPFE fail to understand why the Department of Education continues to take the view that face-to-face learning is not recommended, given that the UK Government has issued guidance for schools to adopt it and given that some students themselves are clearly struggling without it.

"GPFE would like to inform all concerned parents that membership forms are now available on the GPFE Facebook page if they wish to become members of the association and support our aims. For more information, please visit www.bit.ly/opentheschools "