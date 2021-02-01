Gibraltar Parents For Education Call On Government To Reconsider Introduction Of Face To Face Online Teaching

Gibraltar Parents for Education (GPFE) say they "regret" the Government's decision to open "non-essential retail whilst at the same  time keeping schools closed".

A spokesperson said:

"GPFE regret the decision made by the government to open non-essential retail whilst at the same  time keeping schools closed. Already on Wednesday, GPFE were disappointed at the  announcement that schools would not re-open until 22nd February but understand the health  concerns that prompted that particular decision and the need to safeguard the vulnerable and  high-risk groups that have not yet received their second vaccine. What GPFE now fail to  understand, is why those very same health concerns do not seem to apply to the opening of non essential retail, gyms and hairdressing salons.  

"From its inception, GPFE has sought a commitment from Government that, in the event of public  health emergencies requiring social distancing and other protective measures, schools be the last  to close and the first to open. Unfortunately, this has not happened once again. GPFE seeks  clarification from the government as to why they deem it safe for non-essential businesses to re open on 1st February and not for schools to do so. The Association is also keen to understand  whether and to what extent the government considered stepping up health measures in schools  to minimise risks before taking the final decision to keep them closed. For example, the possibility  of children wearing masks throughout the school day, of staggering school start and finish times  to avoid congregation, of further segregation between school years and groups of students,  amongst other mitigating actions. GPFE believe it is only fair that children and their parents are  given assurances that the sacrifices they are making will not be undermined by the actions  announced today which will invariably increase the risk of contagion. GPFE is concerned this in  turn could lead to a further extension of the current school closure. 

"In light of the fact that schools will now remain closed for a further two weeks of the term, GPFE  would once again strongly urge the government to reconsider the introduction of face-to-face  online teaching, especially for the GCSE and A level exam years. GPFE have been hearing a lot  of concerns from this particular group of students who are struggling to understand some of the  topics been covered and are experiencing high stress levels as a result of not having adequate  access to their teachers. GPFE fail to understand why the Department of Education continues to  take the view that face-to-face learning is not recommended, given that the UK Government has  issued guidance for schools to adopt it and given that some students themselves are clearly  struggling without it. 

"GPFE would like to inform all concerned parents that membership forms are now available on the  GPFE Facebook page if they wish to become members of the association and support our aims. For more information, please visit www.bit.ly/opentheschools "

