Government Confirms Death From COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

The Government is saddened to confirm a death from COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 78. Given that the death occurred and was registered late yesterday, this death brings the total number of persons who have died from or with COVID-19 in January 2021 is 71.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The deceased was a woman aged 85-90 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday of COVID pneumonitis and severe frailty. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The loss of any member of our community is extremely sad and as always, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.’

‘This terrible news on the same day as Gibraltar moves to a new stage of reduced restrictions should serve as a profound reminder to take the greatest of care. The total number of persons we have now lost to COVID-19 in January alone is a heart breaking 71. This alone should help everyone to realise that we are still in the middle of a dangerous pandemic and people must follow the rules.

Everyone over 70 is required by law to stay at home exceptfor essential purposes, and Golden Hour has been re-established to enable the over 70s to exercise outside in a safe environment.Whilstthe law is different for the under 70s, everyone is responsible for keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. Help keep the virus under control by staying at home as much as possible, wearing a mask in public, washing hands well and often, and calling 111 as soon as symptoms develop.

