Winners Of Cultural Competitions Announced

Written by YGTV Team on 01 February 2021 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services have announced the winners for the two competitions - the Art competition and a Short Story competition - for children and young people from School Years 2 to 13.

Art Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a voucher worth £50 from DitzyB (Art Supplies):

A: School years 2 to 4 – Xavier Quach - St Joseph’s Lower Primary Year 2



B: School years 5 to 7 – Keane Reyes - Bishop Fitzgerald School Year 6



C: School years 8 to 10 – Ruby Isola - Prior Park School Year 8

D: School years 11 to 13 - Emma Medici - Gibraltar Girls High School Year 13

Short Story Competition:

The winners were as follows, each receiving a £50 voucher from Amazon:



A: School years 2 to 4 – Poppy Down - St Joseph’s Middle School, Year 3

B: School years 5 to 7 – Lili Murphy - Prior Park School, Year 7

C: School years 8 to 10 – Mikey Piris - Prior Park School, Year 9



D: School years 11 to 13 – Honor Easter - Prior Park School, Year 11

Gibraltar Cultural Services would like to thank all participants for their support.