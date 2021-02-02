Government Says Opposition Criticism On Parliament Meetings "Lack Credibility"

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2021 .

The Government has said that the comments made by the GSD on the frequency of Parliamentary meetings are “over the top and lack any credibility”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

They are also unfair and ungenerous given that everybody knows that the Government has been dealing with our departure from the European Union and with the effect of a global pandemic at the same time. It is particularly callous and unfair for the Opposition to have issued their press statement on this subject on the 29th January 2021, the day that the Chief Minister had announced that January 2021 is the deadliest month in the modern history of the people of Gibraltar. Mr Azopardi seems a little disconnected from the reality of that pain that many in our community have gone through in this month and the mammoth efforts being made by the Government to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

Indeed, there have been more meetings of Parliament now, even with Brexit and with COVID, than took place when the GSD were in office!

Moreover, the Opposition completely ignore that many of the issues that they raise are already the policy of the Government.

The policy on meetings was implemented and in force after we won the 2011 general election. For example, this Government instituted the practice of fixed monthly meetings of the Gibraltar Parliament. There were 33 meetings in the period 2011- 2015, which compares very favourably with the 12 meetings that took place during the last term of office of the GSD. Even with the voluminous amount of work generated after the Brexit Referendum, Parliament still managed to meet 16 times in the period 2015-2019, which again is more than the last term of the Opposition were in office. The record for the least number of meetings in a year is still held by the GSD who only held one meeting in 2003!

It is obvious that 2020 has been an extraordinary year where extraordinary measures have been taken all over the planet in view of the pandemic. However, despite this, Parliament in Gibraltar still got together on 29 occasions during 2020 in order to conduct its business, including the swearing-in of the new Governor.

The Government acknowledges that the Opposition had chosen to give the Government some space in relation to meetings of Parliament. The Chief Minister has contacted the Leader of the Opposition in advance on numerous occasions to discuss and agree by consensus the adjournments of Parliament that have taken place. It is therefore rather underhand for the GSD to now try to give the impression that they have been pushing for more meetings when the impression that they have given the Government is the exact opposite. They have agreed every extension and every adjournment that has taken place. For this, the Government extends its thanks to the Opposition. The Government, for its part, is very much looking forward to being able to answer all opposition questions and take Parliamentary business as normal.

It is nonetheless also wrong for the Opposition to moan about the notice that they are given as to when a Bill is to be taken. It will be recalled that Bills used to be published with one week’s notice and that this was extended to six weeks after the 2006 Constitution came into force. This means that, in the normal course of events, the Opposition would have six weeks to prepare for legislation on the Parliamentary agenda. The essence of their complaint suggests that instead of preparing for Bills when they are published, the Opposition choose to prepare for Bills when they are about to be taken. This rather lazy approach says more about the way in which some GSD Members divide the time between their Parliamentary responsibility and their busy private work than its says about the procedures and practices of Parliament. Their lack of preparation is obvious to anyone watching the proceedings.

The Government accept that there are times when public urgency demands that a Bill is taken before the standard six weeks, through the abridging of the notice period from six weeks to one week. This should still provide plenty of time for an Opposition Member responsible to prepare, bearing in mind that this was the time period that applied to every Bill before 2006 in the first ten years of the GSD’s time in government and all of the time that Mr Azopardi was a Government Minister. Ironically, the GSD also complain when the Government publishes Bills and then takes time to proceed with them. Such contradictory behaviour suggests that Mr Azopardi us simply knocking about wondering what subject to issue statements on, whether or not the position he sets out is in stark contrast to his actual behaviour.

In relation to the work of Select Committees, it was agreed that priority would be given our departure from the EU and this is exactly what has happened. Gibraltar is a small country where Ministers need to grapple with balancing work on a threat to life, a historic new relationship with the European Union and with the normal business of Government. These raise inter-governmental and inter-departmental issues which means that everyone is involved. In this context, the Opposition need to understand that the answers to questions are compiled by officials and civil servants, many of whom have been re-deployed to other important tasks, some of which are life saving.

The Government consider that the latest comments from the Opposition are unfortunate because they conveniently ignore their own dismal record in office and that this Government has already done much better than them even with the serious international and public health challenges that we continue to face.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: ‘I have worked well with Keith Azopardi on the issues raised by the pandemic. I am surprised he has chosen to issue this statement calling for us to have Parliamentary meetings for questions on the day we announced the highest death toll in our history. Gibraltar has been in lock down until today. Mr Azopardi knows that and his statement smacks of simple grandstanding. I am very much looking forward to going back to monthly meetings of Parliament and to answering questions in Parliament in the normal way, as well as starting and continuing the work of our Select Committees. But let’s be very clear, we will not be able to do that until the pandemic is under control. We are not the United Kingdom. We are a small administration and our priority is the pandemic and the negotiation of

the treaty with the EU. We will marry those with a resumption of Parliamentary activity insofar as we are able. One thing is certainly clear: we have complied with all Constitutional requirements in respect of meetings, and those requirements were set in a Constitution with Mr Azopardi helped to draft and promotes.'





