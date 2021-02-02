Government Confirm Death From COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 02 February 2021 .

The Government regrets to confirm another death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 79.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The deceased was man aged 70-75 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died yesterday of multiorgan failure and COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be reported in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo said: “I am very saddened by this news. The deceased was well known and dedicated many years of public service to our community.

“Gibraltar continues to see a downward trend in cases and the pace of our vaccination programme is extremely promising, but unfortunately every painful announcement I make shows we are not yet free from the worst effects of COVID-19.

“As we begin to move out of lockdown, please continue to follow the rules to protect yourself and those you love. If you develop symptoms, stay home and call 111. Our joint efforts is the only way to defeat this virus”.





