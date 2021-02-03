GDP Officer Awarded Best Academic Recruit

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2021 .

The recent Recruit Training Course delivered by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) saw Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) recruit, Police Constable Gary Robinson, awarded Best Academic Recruit.

PC Robinson is originally from Plymouth where he met his Gibraltarian wife Nyree who was studying there at the time. Following a 22-year career in the Royal Air Force (RAF), PC Robinson and family settled in Gibraltar in 2017.

After working for the past few years for a local construction company, he explained what drew him to the GDP: “Having worked for so long within Defence the GDP seemed like the obvious choice for me in policing. I am keen to specialise – probably as an authorised firearms officer – and the opportunity to pursue this early in my career with the GDP really appealed to me”.

Regarding his award for Best Academic Recruit he said: “I was an Aircraft Mechanical Engineer in the RAF and my job involved constant learning and studying, so this is second nature to me. I am very proud to receive this award and would like to pay tribute to the trainers. With a considerable amount of personal operational experience they were able to bring the studying to life through the discussion of real-life scenarios”.

Welcoming PC Robinson to the GDP, Rob Allen Chief of Police said: “We are very proud of PC Robinson’s achievement and look forward to seeing him put his training into practice as he joins his section in the GDP. I think that the overall level of training that has been delivered is impressive, particularly when one considers the constraints imposed by the COVID control measures and would like to thank the RGP team and my own trainers for their efforts”.