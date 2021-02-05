GFSB Welcomes New Business Liaison Unit

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) says it welcomes the launch of the new Business Liaison Unit (BLU).

A statement from the GFSB follows below:

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) welcomes the launch of the new Business Liaison Unit (BLU) announced by the Minister of Business, Tourism and Transport the Hon Vijay Daryanani.

We welcome this step which responds to the request of the GFSB and our members that such a unit be set up. We look forward to seeing it in practice and would like to offer our assistance and support to the BLU to make it as efficient and successful as possible.





