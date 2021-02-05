Government confirms death with COVID-19

05 February 2021

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm a death related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar is now 80.

The deceased was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a woman aged 90-95 years old, who also had underlying health conditions. She died today of a cerebrovascular event. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I’m extremely saddened to have to confirm Gibraltar’s eightieth COVID-19 related death today and, as always, my thoughts are with all those who have lost a loved one too soon to this horrible virus.

‘Our numbers of active cases continue to go down whilst the success of our efficient vaccination programme gives us hope for better times ahead. Let’s all do what we can to get to that point sooner rather than later. Stay home as much as you can, wear a mask in all public places, wash your hands as much as you need to and call 111 as soon as you notice symptoms.’