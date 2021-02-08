COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 8th February - 114 Cases

Monday 8th February 2021  

Total tests done: 166,201 

Test results pending: 30 

Test results received: 166,171 

Confirmed cases: 4187 (+5) 

Active cases: 114 (114: residents, 0: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 3970 (+26) 

Self-isolation: 288 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11 

Positive cases in CCU: 10 

Positive Cases in ERS: 3 

Deaths from COVID-19: 73 

Deaths with COVID-19: 10 

Total deaths: 83 

A total of 34,412 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 13,499 

Vaccines done (second dose): 5,573



