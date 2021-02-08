COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 8th February - 114 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2021 .

Monday 8th February 2021

Total tests done: 166,201

Test results pending: 30

Test results received: 166,171

Confirmed cases: 4187 (+5)

Active cases: 114 (114: residents, 0: visitors)

Recovered cases: 3970 (+26)

Self-isolation: 288

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 11

Positive cases in CCU: 10

Positive Cases in ERS: 3

Deaths from COVID-19: 73

Deaths with COVID-19: 10

Total deaths: 83

A total of 34,412 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 13,499

Vaccines done (second dose): 5,573





