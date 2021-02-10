SGA Announce Professor Dieter Haller Interview Livestream

Written by YGTV Team on 10 February 2021 .

A statement from the Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

Online streaming with Professor Dieter Haller the German ethnologist who has written ethnographic monographies on Seville, Gibraltar and Tangiers. His new book with the title “Tangier/Gibraltar - A Tale of One City: An Ethnography” will be published in March 2021.

- On Tuesday 23/02/2021 at 6pm GMT+1 live via our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation

In conjunction with our cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association is pleased to announce the live streaming of an interview with Professor Dieter Haller the German ethnologist Professor of Anthropology, his focus is on political anthropology, borderland studies, gender, and the Mediterranean. He is the author of Tangier/Gibraltar - A Tale of One City. We will have a discussion with Prof Dieter then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Mr Haller.





