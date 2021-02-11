COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 11th February - 84 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on 11 February 2021 .

Thursday 11th February 2021

Total tests done: 170,144

Test results pending: 53

Test results received: 170,091

Confirmed cases: 4203 (+6)

Active cases: 84 (84: residents, 0: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4021 (+11)

Self-isolation: 214

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9

Positive cases in CCU: 9

Positive Cases in ERS: 3

Deaths from COVID-19: 73

Deaths with COVID-19: 10

Total deaths: 83

A total of 35,178 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 15,262

Vaccines done (second dose): 6,737





