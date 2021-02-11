COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 11th February - 84 Cases
Thursday 11th February 2021
Total tests done: 170,144
Test results pending: 53
Test results received: 170,091
Confirmed cases: 4203 (+6)
Active cases: 84 (84: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4021 (+11)
Self-isolation: 214
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9
Positive cases in CCU: 9
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths from COVID-19: 73
Deaths with COVID-19: 10
Total deaths: 83
A total of 35,178 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 15,262
Vaccines done (second dose): 6,737