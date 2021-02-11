COVID-19 Information Update - Thursday 11th February - 84 Cases

Thursday 11th February 2021  

Total tests done: 170,144 

Test results pending: 53 

Test results received: 170,091 

Confirmed cases: 4203 (+6) 

Active cases: 84 (84: residents, 0: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4021 (+11) 

Self-isolation: 214 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 9 

Positive cases in CCU: 9 

Positive Cases in ERS: 3 

Deaths from COVID-19: 73 

Deaths with COVID-19: 10 

Total deaths: 83 

A total of 35,178 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 5 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 15,262 

Vaccines done (second dose): 6,737



