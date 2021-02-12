GFSB Business Innovation Award 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2021 .

The GFSB has announced the opening of applications for this years GFSB Business Innovation Award sponsored by Gibtelecom.

The online application form can be found on our website here https://www.gfsb.gi/benefits/awards/awards-online-application-form/ and needs to be submitted before Friday 28th May 2021.

A spokesperson said: "Recent winners have included, EBike Gibraltar, Hempassion and Buytickets.gi. All showing that business innovation is still active in Gibraltar. This year we believe we will see just as much or more innovative businesses due to the challenges of COVID and look forward to seeing what great ideas existing and new businesses have come up. We are also very happy to continue our partnership with Gibtelecom the sponsors of this award who will be giving the winner an amazing prize of £2,000 worth of IT and communications equipment."