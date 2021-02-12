Government confirms death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 12 February 2021 .

The Government says it deeply regrets to confirm a further death in Gibraltar from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 84.

The deceased was a man aged 60-65 years old who had a long term chronic condition. He died this morning of multiorgan failure and sepsis as a result of COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “The loss of life of any member of our community to COVID-19 is devastating. My deepest condolences lie with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Thankfully, active cases in Gibraltar are decreasing, but as we continue to relax COVID-19 measures we must not let down our guard and strictly abide by all Public Health advice.

"We have now administered over twenty-three thousand vaccines. This is absolutely remarkable and I must thank all those involved in making this a reality. For those who have not yet been inoculated, please accept the offer when the GHA contact you. This is crucial in helping us finally beat this deadly virus”.