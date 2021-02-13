Government confirms death from COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2021 .

The Government says it is saddened to confirm a further death in Gibraltar from COVID-19 in the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of deaths in our community related to COVID-19 to 85.

The deceased was a resident of Elderly Residential Services, a man aged 85 - 90 years old, who had underlying health conditions. He died this morning of bilateral bronchopneumonia as a result of COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “My sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased. I am deeply saddened to have to announce the loss of another member of our community to COVID-19.

“As Gibraltar begins to move out of different lock down stages, each of us has a responsibility to continue to stick to the rules and follow Public Health advice. We have to protect not just ourselves but all others. This is a collective push to get back to a more normal way of life.

“It’s now down to us to follow the rules to ensure we do what we must do to keep COVID-19 at bay.’’