Government confirms two further deaths related to COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2021 .

The Government says it is deeply saddened to confirm the deaths of two residents of Gibraltar related to COVID-19. This brings the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Gibraltar to 87.

The first was a woman aged 90-95 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions. She died yesterday evening of advanced dementia. She had also tested positive for COVID-19. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID- 19.

The second was a man aged 85-90 years old who was a resident of Elderly Residential Services and who had underlying health conditions. He died last night of COVID-19 pneumonitis. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death from COVID-19.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘Three COVID-19 related deaths in 48 hours serves as a cold reminder of how dangerous this virus can be. My thoughts are, as always, with the families and friends of the deceased.

‘We must all do our part to reduce the spread. Stick to the rules and follow Public Health advice. Let us ensure that the sacrifices made by so many these past months are honoured by us all now.’