Bluefin Open Water Swimmers “Extremely Saddened” By Oil Spill

Written by YGTV Team on 15 February 2021 .

Bluefin open water swimmers say they are “extremely saddened” having personally witnessed the damage caused by the oil spill in our coastal waters. The group says that all of its “beloved swimming routes were simply not swimmable.”

A statement continued: “The damage was not just inside the bay but had travelled as far as Camp and Little Bay. The tidal flows did the rest as oil was caught in the rocks and redistributed elsewhere by the prevailing strong easterly wind. It was heartbreaking to see gannets and gulls covered in sticky black grease.

“We clearly commend the reaction and the attempts at saving these animals and our coastline by the pertinent authorities and by Government. Clearly there is no desire to apportion blame here but those responsible must be held to account and this cannot happen again so easily. The totally irresponsible behaviour by some has probably caused irreparable damage and the extent of the environmental impact at this point is difficult to assess, but it will be significant.”