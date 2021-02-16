GFSB Holds Online Breakfast Club

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2021 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) says it held its Breakfast Club last Thursday.

A spokesperson said: "Francis Buttigieg and Victor Gonzalez were the guest speakers representing Dignity at Work Now (DAWN). The online Zoom meeting was well attended by GFSB members. Most aspects of bullying in the workplace were presented and discussed followed by a question and answer session.

GFSB and DAWN hope to jointly produce standardised Dignity at Work policies designed to meet the needs of the range of small businesses in Gibraltar and in compliance with the BULLYING AT WORK ACT. Developing a training programme for business managers was also considered as a possible future project. Both the GFSB and DAWN look forward to working closely together towards these aims."