Motion On Tax Agreement With Spain

The Chief Minister has given notice that he proposes to move the following resolution at the meeting of Parliament:

'THIS HOUSE RESOLVES THAT, pursuant to Section 3A(4)(A) of the Income Tax Act 2010 (The Act') the International Agreement on Taxation and the Protection of Financial Interests Between the Kingdom Of Spain and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Regarding Gibraltar be added to Schedule 11 of the Act as an International Tax Agreement.'