Body Recovered from the Sea

Written by YGTV Team on 20 February 2021 .

Yesterday afternoon, the lifeless body of a male was recovered from the sea.

At around 16:50, a local man fishing near the Detached Mole reported that he had seen a body in the water. The RGP Marine Section recovered the body to the Marine Base where life was declared extinct.

The families of the Moroccan nationals who were reported missing at sea last weekend have been informed but, at this stage, the identity of the man cannot be confirmed.

The death will now be the subject of a Coroner’s investigation.