Art Competition For Young Artists 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2021 .

As part of the Youth Arts Jamboree, yesterday the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, officially opened the Art Competition for Young Artists.

A statement from the Government follows below:

An Art Competition for Young Artists, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is being held at the John Mackintosh Hall. This competitive exhibition is part of the annual Youth Arts Jamboree.

The Minister for Culture, The Hon. Dr John Cortes MP, officially opened the Exhibition and presented the awards on Tuesday 23rd February 2021 in a brief event following COVID-19 Public Health guidelines. Twenty-one artists have submitted a total of thirty-three artworks. Local artist, Lizanne Figueras carried out the judging.

The Prize winners are:

1st The Ministry of Culture Award - £1000 No.26 Zulaika Vallance “A Surreal Childhood”

2nd The AquaGib Award - £500 No.19 Julian Osborne “Motion”

The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 9 – 11 - £500 No.18 Alex Moreno “Gibraltar Limited Colour Palette Landscape” The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award School Years 12 – 13 - £500 No.31 Lizhe Zhang “Journey”

The Arts Society Sculpture Award - £500 No.22 Maria Cecilia Prescott “Aspect of Family”

The following received ‘Highly Commended’ Certificates:

No.1 Olivia-Beau Abudarham-Kerman “This is Me”

No.6 Naomi Duarte “Toxic Masculinity?” No.10 Julian Gerada “Ullger”

No.12 Amanda Gingell “The Destruction of Painting” No.20 Monica Popham “6 PM”

The exhibition will be open to the general public from Wednesday 24th February to Friday 5th March 2021, weekdays from 9am to 7pm.

Photos by Gibraltar Cultural Services