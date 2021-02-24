HMS Dasher Returns To Operational Duty

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2021 .

HMS DASHER has returned to operational duty after a successful annual support period, overcoming the unique challenges presented by COVID-19 and maintaining strict restrictions throughout.

DASHER has received essential maintenance in support of her enduring contribution to the security and UK sovereignty of Gibraltar.

As part of the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, HMS DASHER and HMS PURSUER, with the support of the Royal Navy rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), will continue to provide force protection and security within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) whilst upholding UK sovereignty.

A busy start to her new role, HMS DASHER has steamed 543 nautical miles in the 6 months since she arrived in Gibraltar.