Student Teachers Return Back To School

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2021 .

University of Gibraltar’s PGCE students have started placements across Gibraltar’s schools this week.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

The students have been eager to return to the school environment and meet their new classes and colleagues following a brief spell learning online during the lockdown. This is the students’ second placement during this one-year programme.

Minister for Education John Cortes said, “I am delighted to see the return of PGCE students to Gibraltar’s schools. Thank you to the hosting schools and in particular to the teaching staff and mentors for their hard work in making this happen.”

The Head of School for Education, Elaine Lima, praised the local teaching fraternity for their resilience and dedication to their pupils during lockdown. She gave special thanks to the teachers who have acted as mentors to the PGCE students by supporting and getting them ready for this next step in their development.

The University of Gibraltar’s Postgraduate Certificate of Education programme aligns with UK academic standards of delivery and is tailored to Gibraltar’s schools and educational system.



