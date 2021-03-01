ESG Call On Government To “Reset Climate Action As A Priority”

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2021 .

The ESG have issued a statement welcoming Minister John Cortes’ recent comments given during a virtual Climate Change meeting.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

The ESG welcomes the message that the Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, gave during a recent virtual meeting, a precursor to the COP26-the Climate Change Summit, which will take place on 1st November of this year.

Dr Cortes, representing the British Overseas Territories, warned that the restoration of the global economy should not take priority over the climate crisis and biodiversity.

The ESG recognises that the Covid pandemic has had a disastrous effect on the world economy, which needs to be redressed, but it is also very aware that the full blown consequences of climate change would be immeasurably worse than those caused by the pandemic.

The Climate Emergency declaration in Gibraltar included a commitment to report to Parliament by the end of 2019, with a climate emergency action plan. Now that things seem to be returning to some normality, we need to reset climate action as a priority. The Climate Change Act requires the establishment of a climate change committee; we need to see the emissions reduction targets for 2030 and 2045, as well as progress targets for each 4 year period.

Whilst the ESG understands that the covid pandemic has upended all previous plans, we would welcome an update on these matters and a renewed commitment from Government that it intends to honour these obligations and ensure that Gibraltar’s economic recovery is environmentally sustainable.





