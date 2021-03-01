DoE Issue School Nursery And Reception Enrolment Information

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2021 .

The Department of Education has this week opened the application window for Nursery and Reception enrolments for the 2021/2022 academic year.

A statement from the Department of Education follows below:

The Department of Education is very pleased to open the application process in an electronic manner. For the first time, enrolment applications will be received and processed digitally, with interested parents being directed to the Department of Education’s website at www.education.gov.gi.

Parents ordinarily resident in Gibraltar are able to register children who they wish to start Nursery and / or who are due to start Reception in September 2021.

Nursery enrolments are open to children born between 1st September 2017 and 31st August 2018.

Reception enrolments are open to children born between 1st September 2016 and 31st August 2017 who are not currently attending a Government Nursery. Children attending a Government Nursery do not need to re-enrol.

Parents are requested to register their children as soon as possible by completing the online enrolment form available at www.education.gov.gi. Together with the completion of all required information on the electronic form, parents will need to upload a number of documents. These include a long version of the child’s birth certificate, evidence of residence in Gibraltar (e.g ID Card/Permit of Residence is required) and a recent local water and electricity bill. Once the electronic form and relevant uploads have been completed, the enrolment form will be processed by the enrolment team at the Department of Education.

The closing date for enrolments is Friday 9th April 2021. Enrolments made after the closing date may be considered, but please note that the Department of Education will not necessarily be able to provide a placement within the catchment area.

The Department of Education will very carefully scrutinise all applications for eligibility, particularly from the point of view of residency. This will be extended to pupils already at school, who, if found not to be entitled to Education in Gibraltar will be advised to make alternative arrangements as from the end of this academic year.



Any queries regarding the enrolment process should be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .