COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 1st March - 19 Cases

Written by YGTV Team on .

Monday 1st March 2021  

Total tests done: 187,038 

Test results pending: 33 

Test results received: 187,005 

Confirmed cases: 4239 (+0) 

Active cases: 19 (19: residents, 0: visitors) 

Recovered cases: 4125 (+1) 

Self-isolation: 76 

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 

Positive cases in CCU: 2 

Positive Cases in ERS: 1 

Deaths from COVID-19: 81 

Deaths with COVID-19: 12 

Total deaths: 93 

A total of 38,498 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline,  targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.  

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts  of existing active cases.  

Vaccines done (first dose): 23,518 

Vaccines done (second dose): 13,290 



