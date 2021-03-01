COVID-19 Information Update - Monday 1st March - 19 Cases

Monday 1st March 2021

Total tests done: 187,038

Test results pending: 33

Test results received: 187,005

Confirmed cases: 4239 (+0)

Active cases: 19 (19: residents, 0: visitors)

Recovered cases: 4125 (+1)

Self-isolation: 76

Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0

Positive cases in CCU: 2

Positive Cases in ERS: 1

Deaths from COVID-19: 81

Deaths with COVID-19: 12

Total deaths: 93

A total of 38,498 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 23,518

Vaccines done (second dose): 13,290





