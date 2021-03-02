Appointment Of Apostolic Nuncio To Togo

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2021 .

The Diocese of Gibraltar says the Pope has today appointed Archbishop-elect Miles also as Apostolic Nuncio to the Togolese Republic.

A statement from the Diocese of Gibraltar follows below:

Further to the announcement of 5th February that Pope Francis had appointed Monsignor Mark Miles as Apostolic Nuncio to Benin, the Holy Father has today appointed Archbishop-elect Miles also as Apostolic Nuncio to the Togolese Republic.

Togo is a country immediately adjacent to the west of the Republic of Benin with a population of approximately 8 million, of which, 28% are Catholic.

The Diocese is able to confirm that the Episcopal Ordination will take place in Gibraltar on Sunday, 25th April 2021.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, will be the principal Consecrator.

Details of the Ordination ceremony will be made available as soon as arrangements have been finalised.





